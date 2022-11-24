Share:

“Political independence has no meaning

if it is not accompanied by rapid economic

and social development.”

–Patrice Lumumba

The decolonisation of Sub-Saharan Africa occurred during the late 1950s and resulted in several proxy wars between the US and Soviet Union. Newly independent nations that were not aligned with any region of the world politically were considered to be prime areas where influence could be exerted and one such country was Congo. In the months leading up to its independence in 1960, Joseph Kasavubu was made the President and Patrice Lumumba the Prime Minister but things descended into chaos when Congolese soldiers started murders their Belgian commanders. They fought for higher pays, better opportunities and increased authority simultaneously and the mutiny quickly spread to other parts of the nation as well. The Belgians brought in troops of their own in an attempt to control the violence without the permission of the Congolese government which then appealed to the UN. An intervention force was created which called for the withdrawal of Belgian troops.