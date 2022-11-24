Share:

KARACHI-The Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Karachi cop, who was shot dead by ex-deputy commissioner’s son in Karachi’s Defence Housing Au-thority (DHA) area, ARY News reported.

According to police, the arrested suspects helped prime suspect Khurram Nisar to flee abroad af-ter committing the crime. The arrest suspects are driver and brother-in-law of Khurram Nisar, said police.

Meanwhile, police have decided to take interpol’s help for the arrest of suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area and fled abroad. DIG South Irfan Baloch said Khurram Nisar has been declared most wanted in the case. “We will ensure Nisar’s arrest from anywhere,” Irfan Baloch was quoted as saying.

The DIG South said they have contacted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the arrest of the culprit and they are writing a letter to the DG Passport for canceling of suspect’s passport. It is pertinent to mention here that a Karachi policeman was killed in a firing incident that took place in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V when he was chasing a suspicious car late Monday night. Suspect Khurram Nisar, who shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi’s DHA Phase V, has fled to Sweden.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South Zone Irfan Ali Baloch on Wednesday said an investi-gation team had been formed to investigate the case of killing of a police constable in Clifton area. He said an investigation team headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South had been formed to investigate the murder of martyred policeman Abdul Rahman while the other members of the team include SP City (Investigation) Ali Mardan Khoso, Assistant SP Clifton, SIO Nabi Baksh and SHO Clifton.

The investigation team had been given a special task to arrest those accused who facilitated the ac-cused fleeing abroad, said the DIGP South. FIA, Interpol and the Swedish Embassy would also be ap-proached to ensure the arrest of involved accused. Police Constable Abdul Rahman was killed in firing in E-Street, Clifton, by an accused identified as Khurram Nisar, who was allegedly attempting to kidnap a girl from Clifton area. Various videos of the incident were also making rounds over social media.