LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secre­tary Syed Hassan Mur­taza has alleged that the Punjab government is spending more funds in Gujrat district and ignoring other regions of the province.

Addressing a press conference after inau­gurating the party of­fice at the camp of PPP leader Asghar Bhatti here on Wednesday, he said it was unfortunate that only favourites were being provided employment by Parvez Elahi-led provincial government.