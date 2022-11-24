Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Peoples’ Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter Secretary Information Amjad Afridi said that all narratives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Niazi had been proved false and termed the long march on Islamabad a “Save Farah Gogi March”. While addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, Mr Afridi alleged that PTI chief Imran Niazi was making all national institutions controversial and had played havoc with the national economy due to its incompetency, during its about four years tenure, he added. The PPP leader said that the PTI chairman was accusing the leadership of his rival political parties of corruption, but he had shamelessly “robbed from the Toshakhana” gifts received by him from the rulers of other countries. Criticizing the performance of the PTI-led incumbent provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to focus on the welfare of the people of the province instead of spending the resources of the province on the publicity of his party chief. He added the incumbent incompetent provincial government had brought the financial position of the province to the verge of bankruptcy.