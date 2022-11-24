Share:

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Thursday.

The President commended General Nadeem Raza s services for the country's defence. He also expressed his best wishes for the retiring general.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister applauded General Nadeem s services for the institution of Army and further strengthening the country s defence.

Shehbaz Sharif said we are proud of his services for the country. He also expressed his best wishes for the retiring general.