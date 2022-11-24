Share:

LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he was in contact with President Dr Arif Alvi over new army chief’s appointment and both leaders had decided to play [with this] within the law and do whatever was in law and Constitution “I am in touch with him (the president),” Imran said in a private news show The Reporters. “He will discuss everything with me. The prime minister goes to an absconder so I am a party head. He will absolutely discuss [the matter] with me.” “The matter was very simple. There are principles of seniority. The army knows which people of Pak Army are capable, but the people who will choose and appoint them … the big corrupt mafia … I doubt their intentions, and not the person who will be appointed. “We don’t know who they will appoint but the president and I have decided that we will play [with this] within the law and do whatever is in law and Constitution.” When asked if the matter can be taken to the Supreme Court, the Imran replied: “I can’t say.” PTI chief claimed that whoever is appointed as the next army chief by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will become “controversial” from the first day. Explaining further, he said that that individual would become “Nawaz Sharif’s man”. Imran said that he does not doubt [the credibility of] whoever would be chosen as the army chief, saying that he instead was suspicious of the intentions of those who would appoint him. “If Nawaz Sharif thinks he can bring his army chief and get us beaten by the establishment then the nation will stand against it.” Imran said President Arif Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on appointment of top two slots in the military. “I am in contact with the president over the summary related to a key appointment,” said the PTI chief. Khan stated that he doubts intention of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. “I have no issues with whoever is made the army chief but I want that the decision should be taken on merit,” he said, adding that he has no relation with the decision because he does “not have any corruption cases to close with their help”. PTI chief predicted that party’s activities in Rawalpindi on November 26 will be the “biggest gathering” in the country’s history. He said a “sea” of the public would come out because it had witnessed what the government had done in the past few months since Imran’s ouster.