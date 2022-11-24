Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister and PTI Cen­tral Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid met with party officials at the party office here in Lahore to review the preparations for November 26 rally. General Secretary Hammad Azhar, Colonel (retd) Ijaz Minhas, Sadia Sohail, Rukhsana Naveed, Nausheen Hamid, Rubina Shaheen, Zubair Khan Niazi, Sheikh Imtiaz, Owais Younis, Shabir Gujjar, Mian Akram Usman, Ghulam Mohi ud din, Humayun Akhtar Khan and other officials participated on this occasion. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the measures taken with reference to the November 26 convoys in the meeting.

Hammad Azhar and Sheikh Imtiaz also addressed the participants of the meet­ing on this occasion. Expressing her views on this occasion Yasmin said that common people and party workers will come out in thousands of numbers on the call of Imran Khan on November 26. People’s referendum will be held on November 26, she added. Full accommodation and food arrangements will be made for the participants of the demon­stration and party workers in Rawalpindi, she stated. Everyone will gather at Toll Pla­za on November 26 at seven o’clock in the morning, she said. All convoys will be routed through GT Road under the leadership of Hammad Azhar, she added.