Share:

LAHORE/KHANEWAL - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Wednesday urged the people to support the PTI chairman Imran Khan as he was the only honest leader after Quaid-e-Azam. “The nation has got a leader like Imran Khan; the people should be thankful to God Almighty and pray for his long life”, he said while addressing a public rally at Jahanian in Khanewal district of south Punjab. The chief minister also vowed to work together with the PTI for the welfare of the masses. “Pakistan will make progress under the leadership of Imran Khan and the green passport will attain respect across the globe”, he remarked. Parvez told his supporters that the PTI and the PML-Q would give such a humiliating defeat to PML-N that they would never be able to regain their ground. “We are working jointly with the PTI for the religion and things are getting easier with the blessings of religion. If the children do not recite Nazra and Quranic translations then they cannot become doctors and engineers”, he added. He alleged that Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and PML-N did not do anything for the well-being of the masses. “Those rulers who come into power to mint money do not get any divine blessings and reward. Shahbaz Sharif did not feel ashamed even after going to Sharm El Sheikh. He does not know how to ask for money”. He claimed that he had left Rs.400 billion surplus in the national exchequer in his previous tenure. The public will be pleased when they are provided facilities. He said he would visit the area again before elections and ask whether satisfactory public work has been done or not. He said he would frequently visit Jahanian. The chief minister announced to give ownership rights to all the kachi abadies of Jahanian and disclosed that the government was upgrading Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian from 40 beds to 150 beds.