ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday barred public office holders, including politicians, from affixing their photographs on public and government documents terming it a violation of their oath. Justice Qazi Faez Isa authored a five-page judgment while questioning affixing the photograph of then Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi on the certificates of properties situated in a Rawalpindi katchi abadi. According to the order, affixing one’s own photograph on a public/government document projects personal interest, therefore, this was not permissible as it would violate one’s oath of office. It was also not permissible to maneuver or honour oneself through one’s subordinates, political associates or in a manner that may call for reciprocal favours. “Paid servants of the State, constitutional office holders and politicians in government must not use their positions for personal, partisan or pecuniary gain. If someone names a public/government place or property after themselves or affixes their own name or image on a public/ government document, it was self-glorification, and if this was done by others, it would constitute obedience, flattery, nepotism and/or corruption,” added the order.