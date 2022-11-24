Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the in­terim bail applications of six accused of murder.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the bail applications of murder accused.

During the course of pro­ceedings, the accused were presented through a video link from the Supreme Court Lahore Registry, while the plaintiff in the case, Asiful­lah himself appeared in the court and said that the ac­cused attacked and tried to take possession of his owned and occupied land and shot and injured his two brothers and two relatives.

He said that the bail of the accused had been canceled by the Lahore High Court, but the accused were not be­ing arrested.