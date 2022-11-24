Share:

MIRPUR -The day-long division-level capacity building workshop of both genders of the farmers of centuries-old Kashmir based cottage industry of Sericulture concluded on Tuesday with special emphasis by the Sericulture experts and related educationists to collectively work for the promotion of ancient Sericulture industry in Azad Jammu Kashmir through maximum involvement of the private-sector farmers to make them self-supported economically under the spirit of the already-launched poverty alleviation program in the State.

The one-day grand division-level workshop on Sericulture industry was hosted at the State-run University of Kotli jointly by the State Sericulture Department with the coordination of the Kotli varsity management. The awareness program on Sericulture was largely attended by seasoned academicians, university students besides men and women sericulture farmers – especially by the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Kotli University Dr Mushtaq A Sajjid, Director AJK Sericulture Department Syed Ali Asghar Shah, Dr M Irshad Dean Faculty of Basic & Applied Sciences, Dr Faraz Akrim, Chairman department of zoology, Dr Amjad Husain Assistant Professor Zoology, Dr Sajida Rasheed Assistant Professor Biotechnology, M Mansoor, Ms Zahreen Rukhsar and Ms Fouzia Saeed, lecturers Zoology. Sericulture industry experts including Rizwan Ullah Khan Entomologist, Fahad Kayani Assistant Director, Ahsan Manzoor Sericulture Development Officer and Salaar Mehmood ASDO, in their presentations invited the vibrant participation of existing and intending farmers in the sericulture cottage industry to make them self supported finically by participating in the seasonal silk rearing programs enjoying the due facilities being provided by the State Sericulture department in form of free of cost local and foreign made silk seed, kits of related equipment and professional technical know-how. While addressing the audience Syed Ali Asghar Shah, the Director Sericulture GoAJ&K told that Sericulture is a traditional cottage industry providing additional income farmers especially women folk. A large number of women also got three days training in Sericulture at Khoiratta, Chinnari, Sudhnoti, Panag Sharief and Bagh.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Kotli Dr Mushtaq A Sajid warmly appreciated the efforts of the Sericulture department and said activities of Sericulture are close to the spirit of Business Administration, started by the University of Kotli 30 years ago. Representatives from NRSP and AKHUWAT also participated in the ceremony on special invitation to provide financial assistance if required by the Sericulture farmers.