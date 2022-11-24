Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Atta Marri has been elected as vice president of Socialist International Women from Asia Pacific region. In her tweet, Shazia Marri stated that “it is an honor to be elected as Vice President of Socialist International Women from the Asia Pacific region”.

She said that “I am grateful to my party leadership for nominating me for this position. Pakistan People’s Party has reposed trust in my abilities to represent and Pakistan People’s Party remains strongly aligned to people centric socialist ideas. “I will always be committed to the promotion of social ideas related to the welfare of the people”, she added.