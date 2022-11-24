Share:

KYIV-Russian strikes killed a newborn baby at a Ukrainian maternity ward and two other civilians elsewhere, officials said Wednesday as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of “terror and murder”.

Ukrainian emergency services said Russian rockets smashed into a building overnight in Vilniansk, part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region, in the latest attack to damage medical facilities since war began nine months ago.

They distributed video of emergency service workers trying to free a man trapped waist-deep in the rubble of what appeared to be the destroyed maternity ward.

“As a result of a rocket attack on the territory of the local hospital, the two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed,” they said in a statement.

There was “a woman with a newborn baby as well as a doctor” inside the building at the time, they added.

The baby died while the woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble, rescuers said. According to preliminary information, nobody else trapped under the debris, they added. Russian strikes have several times hit Ukrainian hospitals since Russia invaded the country on February 24, including in the port city of Mariupol, which endured a harsh siege for several weeks before coming under Moscow’s control.

Russia launched 70 missiles at Ukraine on Wednesday in its latest “large-scale attack on crucial infrastructure facilities,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Telegram.

Fifty-one of the 70 missiles were intercepted, as well as five attack drones, the military’s statement read. The missiles were launched from two small missile-carrying ships in — and aircraft over — the Black Sea; from TU-95MS missile carriers in Volgodonsk in southern Russia; and from the Caspian Sea.