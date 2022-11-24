Share:

QUETTA - On the directives of Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, the supply of flour at subsidised rates continues to the flood-hit people of Naseerabad. In this con­nection, different sale points have been established in the city where a 20 kg bag of flour is being sold at 1471 rupees. Tehsildar Dera Murad Jamali Mir Kamran Rai­sani Assistant Director Food Na­sirabad Shakir Ishaq inaugurated the supply of subsidized flour. They said the provincial govern­ment has established flour points to ensure subsidized flour aimed at providing relief to the people. “The first and topmost priority of the government is to provide quality flour to the poor people at a lower price than the open market under subsidy, under which the supply of cheap flour continues in Nasirabad without discrimination,” they maintained.