Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police of Lakki Marwat and the Counter Terror­ism Department (CTD) conducted a joint op­eration and killed most wanted terrorist, alleg­edly involved in attack on mobile police, source said on Wednesday. Police claim to have killed a most wanted terrorist Waheed Ullah (alias Usama) son of Najeebullah resident of Kotka Gul Akhtar during an intelligence-based op­eration conducted by the law enforcement agen­cies. The police said it was tipped off by the informers that Waheedullah and his accomplices were pres­ent in the close limits of Ghoriwala Police station and Naurang Police sta­tion while planning sabo­tage action. The terrorists resorted to firing as the police party reached the spot later which turned into exchange of fire re­sulting in killing of Wa­heedullah. The police also recovered a sub-machine gun and ammunition dur­ing the search.