LAHORE - A total of 13 matches will be played in the T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament, which commences here from tomorrow (November 26). In order to incentivise domestic performers, the best performer of every match will get PKR20,000 and the player of the tournament will bag PKR50,000. The winning team will receive PKR 1 million, while the runner-up will get PKR0.5million. The tournament provides an opportunity to the players to get acclimatised to the T20 format, while it will help coaches and selection committee to select squads for the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s World Cup and ICC T20 Women’s World Cup – both events scheduled to take place in South Africa next year. The tournament will be played in two phases. In the first phase, three teams namely Conquerors, Invincibles and Stars will take part from November 26 to December 2. Conquerors consist of U19 players, while Invincibles and Stars consist of emerging players. Each side will feature in four matches in the first phase. In the second phase, the performers of first phase will be provided an opportunity to feature in one of the four sides namely Blasters, Challengers, Dynamites and Strikers. Pakistan’s elite cricketers will feature in the second phase.