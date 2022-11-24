Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - An alleged terrorist was killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Serai Naurang on Wednesday. According to police, the terrorists opened fire on law enforcers when they tried to surround their hideout in the rural locality. In exchange of fire Wahidullah, wanted by police in terrorism cases, was killed and his body was shifted to a local hospital. The LEAs personnel also recovered an SMG and bullets and launched a search for the fleeing terrorists.