According to a WHO report, nearly 8.1 percent of children are patients of thalassemia in the province of Balochistan. Among them, the majority of the patients come from Turbat. These children are highly at risk of getting transfusion-transmitted infections (TTIs) due to their need for regular blood transfusion for survival. Either monthly or after every 15 days, patients with thalassemia need blood transfusion which is quite tough for them as well as their families.

Recently, Kech Thalassemia Centre has held a blood donation camp for children with thalassemia. However, aid for them will only be possible if the public donates blood.

ZAINAB ALIAHMED,

Turbat.