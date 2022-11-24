Share:

PARIS - It was a relatively promising start for gender equality when London’s Royal Academy of Arts was set up in 1768, with two women artists included among its 40 founding members. But that was a false dawn -- it would not be until the 1930s that another woman was elected a full member of the Academy. While a few big names -- Frida Kahlo, Georgia O’Keeffe, Alice Neel, Tracey Emin -- give the impression that the art world has opened up since then, the Western canon remains dominated by men. Among the 18 leading museums in the United States, 87 percent of works are by men, according to the Public Library of Science. The Prado in Madrid has 335 works by women out of 35,572 -- less than one percent -- and only 84 are on public display. The Prado held a womenonly exhibition in 2020 which highlighted its “historical misogyny”, in the words of curator Carlos Navarro. Serbian performance artist Marina Abramovic will be the first woman to get a solo show that takes over all the main galleries of the Royal Academy next year.