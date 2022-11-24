Share:

KASUR - Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three mem­bers of a dacoit gang and recovered looted items from them. A spokesper­son told APP that on the special instructions of Dis­trict Police Officer Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari, B-Division police station conducted a raid and ar­rested Waseem alias King and its two accomplices, besides recovering Rs 100,000 cash, five motor­cycles and illegal weapons from them. During the ini­tial investigation, the po­lice came to know that the gang had been involved in more than nine robberies in the district.