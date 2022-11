Share:

LAHORE - Two high ranks cops of Punjab Police belong­ing to grade 19 and 18have been transferred. According to the official no­tification, AIG Enquires, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Waqas Hassan (PSP/BS-19) has been transferred and posted on a existing vacancy as SSP Adminis­tration CTD Punjab. Whereas, awaiting posting, Saba Sattar (PSP/BS-18) has been posted on post vacated by Waqas Hassan, as AIG Enquires, CPO Punjab, Lahore