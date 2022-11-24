Share:

QUETTA - The World Bank has offered to provide $100 million soft loan for rehabilitation in flood hit ar­eas of Balochistan.

The offer was made by the Country Director of WB during his meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizen­jo held in Quetta on Wednesday. The soft loans offered by World Bank would be spent on resto­ration of agriculture, rehabilita­tion of damaged infrastructure and provision of employment in flood hit areas of province.

The WB’s Country Director expressed his satisfaction over the rescue and relief activities in flood hit areas of Balochistan and assured of more assistance for rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said that we have limited sources but the destruction caused by floods was enormous. He said that from day first we had vowed to leave no stone unturned for rehabili­tation purpose, even had to take loan but never beg for assistance.