ISLAMABAD - Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in collaboration with Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) is organizing a National Conference of Women Parliamentary Caucus on Thursday (today). The aim of the conference is to promote meaningful role of women parliamentarians in peacebuilding and sustainable development. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf will grace the event as Chief Guest. The Speaker will also inaugurate the National Coordination Forum for Federal and Provincial Women Parliamentary Caucuses. The members of the Senate of Pakistan, the National Assembly, and all four Provincial Assemblies including the members Legislative Assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will participate in the Conference . Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary Federal Women Parliamentary Caucus, will deliver a welcome address to officially commence the National Conference along with an opening speech by Ms. Asiya Nasir, President of Resilient Women Network. The National Conference comprises of inaugural ,concluding ceremonies and two break sessions. The agenda of the first session “Confronting Biases for Inclusive Democratic Processes: Creating Spaces for Substantive Role of Women Parliamentarians”. Former Secretaries of Federal WPC, Members of National Assembly and German Ambassador to Pakistan will address this session. the members of Provincial Assemblies will deliver speech on the “Role of Women Parliamentarians in Securing Peace and Social Cohesion” in the second session.