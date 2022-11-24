Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fact that an erstwhile political foe Shehbaz Sharif – now the Prime Minister – keeps on seeking Asif Ali Zardari’s help proves the Pakistan People’s Party supremo has the capability to resolve issues through his political wisdom and insight. For the last many days, the nation was awaiting a summary to choose a new army chief and within hours of Prime Minister Sharif’s meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, the summary reached the PM’s office. At the last day’s meeting, Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif discussed “overall political situation of the country.” Prior to meeting the PM, Zardari had said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint the new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) in line with the law and the Constitution. Zardari underlined the PPP “strongly believes in the system of promotion in the Pakistan Army.” He contended that all the “three-star generals are equal and they are fully able to lead the Pakistan Army.” He was of the view that the matter of new COAS appointment must not be “politicised” at any cost, which could cause “damage to the institution.” For years, Zardari has been seen as a political wizard who can deal with difficult situations and eventualities. During his term as the President, Zardari played on all sides of the wicket to let his party complete the five-year term. It was not easy. Striking a deal with the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) was never a possibility but it happened. Containing the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was also a full-time job. Shehbaz Sharif, as the Punjab Chief Minister, had been a strong critic of Zardari and even claimed to drag him into streets and recover the ‘looted’ money. But ultimately, Shehbaz Sharif had to understand that Zardari was a ‘key’ to open many locks. Since the coalition government took over earlier this year, Zardari has been instrumental in placating the smaller allies of the government to keep the unnatural alliance intact. When the Zardari-Sharif meeting eased the pressure, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed receiving a summary for appointment of the army’s top posts from the Ministry of Defence. In a statement, the PM’s Office said it had received the summary with a panel of names for the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the COAS. “Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) will take a decision on the appointments as per the laid down procedure,” the brief statement read. The summary contains the names of Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid and Lieutenant General Mohammad Amir