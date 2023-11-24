After Bilawal, Zardari also leaving for Dubai

Following the departure of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Dubai on Thursday, former president Asif Ali Zardari is also leaving for the emirate tonight.

According to sources, Asif Zardari will go to Karachi from Islamabad tonight from where he will be headed to Dubai.

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar has also left for Karachi from Islamabad.

Sources said that Asif Ali Zardari would meet Farhatullah Babar and take a decision regarding the approval of his resignation from the party post.

Despite stepping down from the party slot, Babar will keep working as the president of the human rights cell of the PPP.

Addressing a convention in Chitral, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the senior leadership to quit their positions.

Earlier on Friday, the PPP dispelled the speculations of a rift within the party involving Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari following the former foreign minister's departure to Dubai.

Bilawal has been actively campaigning nationwide, positioning his party as the solution to Pakistan's challenges. He has targeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in his campaign and urged older politicians like Nawaz Sharif to step aside and allow the new generation to lead in the upcoming Feb 8 elections.

But former president Asif Zardari in an interview on Thursday described Bilawal as "inexperienced" and "not fully seasoned" in politics. He noted that Bilawal's call to sideline "old politicians" echoed sentiments of many from the younger generation. He also acknowledged the time it takes for one to gain political acumen.

Nevertheless, the PPP dispelled the speculations of rifts within the party leadership, with Faisal Karim Kundi, the PPP central secretary information, clarifying on X, formerly Twitter, that Bilawal's trip to Dubai was planned beforehand.

Kundi maintained that Bilawal's trip to Dubai coincided with his scheduled departure after visiting Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

He dismissed the claims of discord between Bilawal and Zardari as unfounded rumors.