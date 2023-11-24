AKUH marks World Children’s Day in befitting way

KARACHI-The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) marked the World Children’s Day reaffirming its commitment to the well-being of its youngest patients with a series of heartwarming and engaging activities in celebration of the day.

The World Children’s Day journey commenced on 20th November 2023, marked by a momentous walk and a vibrant art exhibition at the AKU Sports Centre. Attended by Hospital leadership, faculty and staff, and students from various schools across Karachi, this event set the tone for a celebration focused on joy, learning, and health for children.

The festivities continued the next day in the Paediatric wards and clinics. The children’s ward at AKUH buzzed with excitement as the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health representatives and patients gathered for a special cake cutting ceremony, led by Dr Fyezah Jehan, Chair, and Dr Ali Faisal Saleem, Vice Chair.

CEO AKUH, Dr Farhat Abbas said, “World Children’s Day provides us with an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and spirit of these young souls and to reaffirm our commitment as a society to ensure the well-being, safety and healthy upbringing. We are delighted by the enthusiastic participation of these young champions; their vibrant energy profoundly enriched this celebration. Thank you for making this World Children’s Day memorable and full of creativity.”

Adding to the festive atmosphere, brushes and face paints were brought out as residents and nursing staff adorned children’s faces with colourful designs. The magic show, a crowd favourite, added an extra layer of enchantment to the day’s festivities, mesmerising the young audience with tricks, illusions, and interactive performances.

Chair, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Dr Fyezah Jehan said, “Children are the pulse of any nation, and their welfare is a responsibility we all share. I am glad that we can bring them joy through events like these and also reaffirm our dedication to fostering the overall development and happiness of every child under our care.”

A fun activity included the creation of a handprint tree through painting. Children, alongwith hospital staff, left their colourful handprints on a paper tree, symbolising unity, growth, and the collective efforts of the community in nurturing the future generation.

The radiant smiles on the children’s faces were a testament to the success of these interactive and delightful celebrations. The activities not only brought joy to the young patients but also highlighted the commitment of the hospital in making their stay as pleasant as possible.

The AKUH World Children’s Day festivities were concluded on 22nd November 2023 with various stalls set up at the Community Health Centre by paediatric residents and nursing staff, each focusing on crucial aspects of child health. The Hand Hygiene stall aimed to educate children and parents about the importance of handwashing in preventing infections. Promoting healthy eating habits, the Health Food Plate stall showcased the significance of a balanced diet for children’s growth and development while the Dental Hygiene stall emphasised the significance of regular dental care for children.

The participation of AKUH’s dedicated staff reflected their commitment to going beyond medical care, embracing a holistic approach to healing. Through entertainment, education, and community engagement, AKUH not only celebrated World Children’s Day but also reaffirmed its commitment to providing comprehensive care and support for every child under its wing.