Angelina Jolie details about her mental well-being amid Brad Pitt divorce

PARIS - Angelina Jolie has recently opened up about her mental well-being after her bitter divorce from exhusband Brad Pitt. In a new interview with French magazine Madame Figaro, the Tomb Raider star revealed her condition during her heartbreaking split from Pitt. “The split was a complicated moment,” said Jolie. The Maleficent actress explained, “When my relationship with Brad was coming to an end, I had lost myself a bit.” During their separation, Jolie shared she felt “smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn’t necessarily obvious”. “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt,” confessed the 48-yearold. Despite her legal battles with Pitt, Jolie mentioned she’s “in a period of transition, like a homecoming, a return to herself and doesn’t know what the future has in store for her”. However, this separation led her to “reconnect” with good things in life, adding, “All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive.” Earlier in The Guardian interview, Jolie was questioned about her decision to end her marriage with Pitt. The Salt actress dished, “I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children,” “There’s a lot I can’t say,” she added. Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie reportedly tied the knot in 2014 after almost 10 years of being together, but soon Jolie filed for divorce just two years later. The former couple share six children.