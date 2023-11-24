Argentina’s Milei receives congratulatory calls from Biden, others

BUENOS AIRES-Argentine president-elect Javier Milei received a new round of congratulatory phone calls on Wednesday, including from US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he offered to host a Latin American summit. The calls come three days after the self-described “anarcho-capitalist” won a resounding election victory in South America’s second biggest economy, which is suffering through a bout of extreme inflation.

The 53-year-old economist and libertarian outsider, who vowed during the campaign to scrap multiple government agencies among other major reforms, trounced Argentina’s long-dominant Peronist coalition on Sunday.