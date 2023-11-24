Army face Wapda in National Men’s Basketball C’ship final

LAHORE -Pakistan Army is set to face off against Pakistan Wapda in the final of the National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023, scheduled for today (Friday) at Govt College University Lahore at 3:00 PM.
The semifinals, played on Thursday, showcased intense battles and stellar performances. In the first semifinal, Army faced a formidable challenge from Lahore Division Basketball Team but emerged victorious with a scoreline of 84-58. At halftime, Army held a close lead of 38-23. Tughlab Ammar led the charge for Pakistan Army with an impressive 33 points, supported by M Shehbaz Ali and Sheraz Aslam, scoring 9 points each. Lahore’s contributions came from Safi Khan (27 points), Ibtisam Murtaza (8 points), and Mohsin Mehtab (8 points).
The second semifinal witnessedWapda securing a 80-51 victory over PAF. Wapdashowcased outstanding basketball skills, with Zainul Hassan (28 points), M Zahid Arif (16 points), and M Usman (15 points) steering their team to success. For PAF, Umair Jan scored 23 points, with M Akhter contributing 8 and Ahmed Jan 7 points.
A sizable crowd, including Shahid Mirza, Tajamal Riaz, Umer Sardar, Mateen Akmal, Director of Sports at GCU Waseem Akhtar, PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir, Muhammad Azam Dar, and students of GC University, witnessed the thrilling matches officiated by referees Ghulam Muhammad Memon, MM Alam, Gul Jamal, Umer Muhammad, Syed Adnan Ali, and Saadat Jehangir. In the third position match, Lahore will compete against PAF at 11:00 AM.