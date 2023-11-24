Friday, November 24, 2023
Army face Wapda in National Men’s Basketball C’ship final

November 24, 2023
LAHORE -Pakistan Army is set to face off against Pakistan Wapda in the final of the National Men’s Basket­ball Championship 2023, scheduled for today (Fri­day) at Govt College Uni­versity Lahore at 3:00 PM. 

The semifinals, played on Thurs­day, show­cased intense battles and stellar per­formances. In the first semifinal, Army faced a formidable challenge from Lahore Division Bas­ketball Team but emerged victorious with a score­line of 84-58. At halftime, Army held a close lead of 38-23. Tughlab Ammar led the charge for Pakistan Army with an im­pressive 33 points, sup­ported by M Shehbaz Ali and Sheraz Aslam, scoring 9 points each. Lahore’s con­tributions came from Safi Khan (27 points), Ibtisam Murtaza (8 points), and Mohsin Mehtab (8 points). 

The second semifinal witnessedWapda secur­ing a 80-51 victory over PAF. Wapdashowcased out­standing basketball skills, with Zainul Hassan (28 points), M Zahid Arif (16 points), and M Usman (15 points) steering their team to success. For PAF, Umair Jan scored 23 points, with M Akhter contributing 8 and Ahmed Jan 7 points. 

A sizable crowd, includ­ing Shahid Mirza, Tajamal Riaz, Umer Sardar, Mateen Akmal, Director of Sports at GCU Waseem Akhtar, PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir, Muhammad Azam Dar, and students of GC Uni­versity, witnessed the thrill­ing matches officiated by ref­erees Ghulam Muhammad Memon, MM Alam, Gul Jamal, Umer Muhammad, Syed Ad­nan Ali, and Saadat Jehangir. In the third position match, Lahore will compete against PAF at 11:00 AM.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1700718830.jpg

