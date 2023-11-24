Asad Qaiser arrested in another case

SWABI - After getting bail in the Anti- Corruption Department case from a court in Abbotabad, former national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was arrested yesterday from his residence at Marghuz and handed over to Charsadda police in the Charsadda Toll plaza case. The arrest of Asad was a combine move of district and Charsadda police who reached his residence soon after he was released on bail and reached his home here.

Earlier, Asad Qaiser was arrested from Islamabad in the ACD case on November 3 and it was alleged that he was involved in purchasing equipment for Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital Shah Mansoor, inflicting loss on the national exchequer.

Aqibullah Khan, former MNA and brother of Asad, told media persons that his brother is facing cases in Islamabad, Peshawar and Swabi, in which he has been released, and the court in Abbottabad has also accepted his bail.