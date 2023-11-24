Friday, November 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman
APP
November 24, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   An Anti- Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chairman in different cases. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain adjourned the bail petitions without further proceeding due to the absence of the investigation officer. During hearing, the prosecutor prayed the court to grant time for arguments in the said cases. He said that the case IO was also on leave today. Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s lawyer adopted stance that bail of two co-accused had already been confirmed by court. The court, subsequently, adjourned case till Nov 28.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1700718830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023