Friday, November 24, 2023
ATC grants bail to 15 accused in Jinnah House attack case

APP
November 24, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 15 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House (also known as residence of corps commander Lahore). The court granted bail to the accused, including Aruna Naeem, Hassan Ahmad, Abdul Wahab, Zahid Mehmood, Parvaiz Iqbal, Qasim Ali, Hafiz Abbas, Bilal, Atif Munir, Iftikhar Khan, Shahid Mehmood and Waqar, and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail. However, the court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the accused, Atiq Riaz, the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, Muhammad Naseem, Umar Ilyas, Muhammad Naeem, Waqas and others. The court also adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of112 accused.

