Balochistan CM for timely completion of projects of QDP

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said that the provincial caretaker government was striving hard to ensure the completion of ongoing development projects with standards under Quetta Development Package (QDP) for the interest of the public and the area.

He expressed these views while inspecting the works of ongoing development communication projects under the Quetta Development Package during his fourth visit. The CM also reviewed the ongoing projects of Spiny Road, Saryab Road, Link Badeni Road, Radio Tower Road, Western Bypass and Inscumb Road. The CM was briefed about the progress works of the projects by Project Director QDP, NHA and NLC officials at the moment. The Project Director said in the briefing that the release of sanctioned funds for projects is taking place without delay, work on projects has been accelerated all projects are on track for completion soon. He said that the Islamic Ideology Council’s opinion on mosques affected by road expansion would come next week, matters of mosques to be decided soon with the consultation of scholars. The caretaker CM expressed satisfaction with the speed of work on the projects under the package. He also directed that the work should be sped up as the affairs of NHA are slow, saying that NHA would be to inform in writing about the final date of completion of work within one week, as delaying processes of works would cause problems for people. There will be no compromise on quality, all projects should be completed according to high standards, he said and added that despite the release of funds, no delay or excuse is acceptable in the construction of roads. The CM also ordered that P&D Department, the Project Director of QDP and NLC officials should sit together to find a solution to the controversial issues to remove the obstacles on some parts of Sabzal Road. The work should be continued and the issues to be settled should be resolved through the steering committee through mutual understanding, he added. Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that with the completion of the Inscumb Road project, the traffic problems in the city centre will be solved to a large extent, adding that the special traffic policing proposed under the project will help in regulating the unruly traffic.