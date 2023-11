KHAIRPUR- Body of a student was recovered from room of a private hostel in Gambat area of Khairpur district on Thursday. According to details, body of deceased stated to be student of 3rd semester of BS Nursing programme was found dead inside room of a hostel. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem to know the reasons of death. A day earlier, body of another student was found from hostel of a university near Northern Bypass.