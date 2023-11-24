Car blast near Niagara Falls shuts down US-Canada crossing, kills 2

NIAGARA FALLS - A car erupted into a fireball at a US-Canada checkpoint near Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing the two occupants, triggering border closures and sparking a massive security alert on the eve of a major holiday. New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the two fatalities in the blast at the checkpoint 400 miles (640 kilometers) northwest of New York City and said nothing pointed to a “terrorist” attack. “There is no evidence at this time that this was terrorist activity,” Hochul told a briefing. “(It was) a horrific incident, a crash, an explosion... but at this time no known terrorist connection.” While the two victims’ identities were not yet public, she suggested their vehicle may have been from western New York state. Witnesses described seeing a car traveling at high speed before it crashed into a checkpoint barrier and exploded into flames. The explosion happened at the major Rainbow Bridge crossing near Niagara Falls with nothing left of the vehicle which Hochul said was incinerated except for the engine. Authorities on both sides of the border activated emergency responses and images showed access roads to the crossing swarming with emergency service workers and vehicles. The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed and was closely following developments.