Friday, November 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM inaugurates 5th Model Police Service Center

APP
November 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated 5th Mod­el Police Service Center here at Wapda Town and in­spected its various counters.

According to the details, CM Mohsin Naqvi got his Pakistani and International license from Police Ser­vice Center. He paid both the license fees, took finger­prints and was photographed.

He directed authorities concerned to keep Wapda town service center open 24 hours. 

CM inaugurates 5th Model Police Service Center

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated 5th Model Police Service Center here at Wapda Town and inspected its vari­ous counters.

According to the details, CM Mohsin Naqvi got his Pakistani and International license from Police Ser­vice Center. He paid both the license fees, took finger­prints and was photographed.

ECC allows to import 200 KMT urea fertilizer for Rabi season

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023