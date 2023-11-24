LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated 5th Mod­el Police Service Center here at Wapda Town and in­spected its various counters.

According to the details, CM Mohsin Naqvi got his Pakistani and International license from Police Ser­vice Center. He paid both the license fees, took finger­prints and was photographed.

He directed authorities concerned to keep Wapda town service center open 24 hours.

CM inaugurates 5th Model Police Service Center

