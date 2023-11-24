Court allows Imran’s four-day remand to NAB in £190m case

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court yesterday granted NAB a four-day physical remand of PTI chief Imran Khan in the £190 million National Crime Agency case (NCA) (Al-Qadir University case) after the resuming hearing of the case at the Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi. According to sources privy to the proceeding at the jail, NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar pleaded Judge M. Bashir for 10- day physical remand of Imran Khan for the ongoing investigations. However, Advocate Latif Khosa while representing Imran Khan opposed it. According to the sources, Imran Khan told the court that he has nothing to do with the NCA case. He also said, “The matter is between Malik Riaz’s (property tycoon) family and National Crime Agency UK.” He further said that, “We have just made a trust for Al-Qadir University, matters of trust are open to public and there are no irregularities and corrupt practices in the Al-Qadir University.” Later, the court allowed four-day remand of Imran Khan to NAB. Imran Khan and his wife Bushra are facing charges of adjusting £190 million National Crime Agency UK fine to Malik Riaz and his family to the penalties ordered by the Supreme Court to Malik Riaz in the Bahria Town Karachi case.