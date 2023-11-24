CTD, intelligence agency collar four Lashkar Jhangvi terrorists  

KARACHI-Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has collaborated with a federal intelligence agency to carry out a targeted operation in the jurisdiction of SITE-A police Station, resulting in a successful arrest.

According to a spokesperson from CTD Sindh, four members affiliated with the banned organisation Lashkar Jhangvi, identified as Muhammad Amin (also known as Munna or Chingari), Muhammad Shahnawaz (alias Salim or Mechanic), Muaz Khan, and Yasin Khan, were apprehended.

The operation led to the recovery of two 9MM and two TT pistols from the arrested individuals.

The suspects were linked to multiple killings, including the murders of Maulana Rahimullah in Pakistan Bazaar, Muhammad Shamim in the vicinity of Iqbal Market, and Syed Niaz Hussain in Manghopir. Moreover, the confiscated weapons used in these incidents, alongwith a motorcycle, were retrieved from the arrested individuals.

Amin alias Munna and Shahnawaz are regarded as dangerous members of Lashkar Jhangvi, with Amin having served a nine-year prison term for attempted murder, while Shahnawaz alias Salim alias Mechanic was incarcerated for eighteen months on charges of murder and attempted murder.

It was revealed that the apprehended individuals aimed to expand the network of Lashkar Jhangvi in the Orangi Town area.