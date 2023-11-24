Friday, November 24, 2023
DC takes firm action to curb smog in Bahawalnagar

Agencies
November 24, 2023
BAHAWALNAGAR  -  Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon on Thursday, in compliance with the Punjab government’s directives, has initiated practical measures to combat smog in the district.

According to the DC office, Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon gives clear instructions to the administrative officers and relevant departments, including the environment department, are actively engaged in the effort. DC said that over the past decade, 643 complaints were received from various areas, leading to 650 visits to 33,055 acres of identified locations.

He further unfolds the details by saying that incidents of crop residue burning were detected on 204 acres, prompting a total of 139 actions to prevent smog. Notably, 116 cases were registered against individuals responsible for smog creation, resulting in the arrest of 55 offenders. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that eliminating smog is the top priority of the district office, and strict actions will be taken against those contributing to the issue.

