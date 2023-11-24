Diamond Cricket Club wins IRCA Invitational T20 Cup

LAHORE - Diamond Cricket Club Islam­abad emerged title winners in the Islamabad Region Cricket Association (IRCA) Invitation­al T20 Cup 2023, overcoming Ghouri Club by six wickets in an exhilarating showdown at the Diamond Cricket Club Ground on Thursday.

Facing a target of 137 runs set by Ghouri Club, Diamond Club achieved the milestone in 18.5 overs, losing four wickets in the pro­cess. Noteworthy performances from Ayub Khan (30) and Paras (27) set the stage for an intense battle. Kal­eem Dil, declared the man of the final, showcased brilliance with the ball, se­curing 3-30, while Muhammad Bilal’s remarkable bowling figures of 3-28 added to the team’s success. Naseer Ullah’s powerful knock of 41, coupled with Saif Hayat’s unbeaten 32, en­sured Diamond Club’s safe journey to victory. Contributions from Ali Sarfraz (22) and Ashfaq Ali (19) further so­lidified their team’s triumph.

The prestigious event saw promi­nent figures such as PML-N leader and former MNA Hanif Abbasi, for­mer Federal Minister Dr. Tariq Fazal, renowned journalist Hamid Mir, and IRCA President Shakil Shaikh as the guests of honor. Hanif Abbasi pre­sented the winning trophy to Dia­mond Club’s captain, Naseer Ullah, while the runners-up trophy went to Ghouri Club’s captain.

Souvenirs were distributed to key personalities, including Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal, Hamid Mir, Chairman CDA, DC Islamabad, Imad Wasim, Shakil Shaikh, Irfan Manzoor, Arif Qureshi, Abid Kiani, Waqas Ahmed, Ch. Adil, and various local organizers and stakeholders.

Individual achievements were also recognized, with Saqib Ali (285 runs) of Ghouri Club named the best bats­man, Muhammad Bilal (12 wickets) awarded best bowler, Tariq Salim hon­ored as the best wicketkeeper, Paras Ali recognized as the best fielder, and Diamond’s Kalim Dil earning the pres­tigious title of man of the final.

During the ceremony, Hanif Abba­si and Dr. Tariq Fazal expressed their commitment to upgrading cricket infrastructure in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Abbasi pledged to re­vive sports under the leadership of PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif, while Dr. Fazal assured his support for uplifting sports and providing fa­cilities to athletes.

Journalist Hamid Mir brought at­tention to the state of cricket grounds in Islamabad, urging PML-N lead­ers to enhance infrastructure for the youth to play on quality cricket grounds. IRCA President Shakil Shai­kh declared determination to remove the Zaka Ashraf regime, citing it as a major obstacle to bringing Pakistan cricket back on the right track.