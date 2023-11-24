ECC allows to import 200 KMT urea fertilizer for Rabi season

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Com­mittee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday decided to allow import 200 KMT urea fertilizer for Rabi season on the basis of G2G format

Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coor­dination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The first summary con­sidered by the ECC was the one submitted by the Ministry of In­dustries & Production regard­ing the offers received for import of 200 KMT Urea on G2G/tender basis. The ECC, after detailed dis­cussion and deliberation, decid­ed to allow the import of required amount of urea fertilizer for Rabi season on the basis of G2G for­mat and in line with normal pro­cedure and requested Ministry of Commerce and Industry to direct the Trading Corporation of Paki­stan (TCP) to take further neces­sary action in this context.

A summary of Ministry of Na­tional Food Security & Research regarding “Cash Credit Limits for Punjab and Sindh for the Quar­ter July-September, 2023” was discussed by ECC. It was decided to approve the Cash Credit Lim­it of Rs540 billion for Punjab and Rs214 billion for Sindh for the quarter of July-September 2023. The ECC also advised Punjab and Sindh to settle the unsecured ex­posure of commodity debt. More­over, it was decided that in future, Finance Division may monitor the CCL requirement of Punjab and Sindh with the view that provinc­es have been taking steps for set­tlement of their unsecured expo­sure and that CCL may be issued to the extent of unsecured expo­sure and the CCL may be issued to the extent of unsecured exposure as reported on 30th September 2023. Also, the CCL of the quar­ter April-June 2023 of Punjab and Sindh, already issued by Finance Division was endorsed too.

Another summary of Minis­try of Energy (Petroleum Divi­sion) regarding “Application for the Grant of Marginal Policy Pric­ing Incentives for the Jhal Magsi South Development & Production Lease (D&PL) Covering an Area of 17.71 Sq Kms Located in District Jhal Magsi, Balochistan” was con­sidered by ECC. It was discussed that the case for declaration of Jhal Magsi South D&PL as Margin­al Field under Article D(3) of the Marginal Guidelines has already been reviewed, and its eligibili­ty has also been certified by inde­pendent 3rd Party Consultant for the concession, therefore, it can be considered eligible for the gas price incentives allowed under the Marginal/Standard Gas Fields-Gas Pricing Criteria and Guidelines 2013 subject to the conditions that OGDCL will submit Supple­mental Agreement to Kotra PCA to formally adopt Marginal Policy Price Incentives, and that M/s OG­DCL will submit revised field de­velopment plan over Jhal Magsi South D&PL.

The summary of Ministry of Na­tional Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination regarding ap­proval of increase in MRPs of 262 Drugs under hardship Category as recommended by the Drug Pric­ing Committee (DPC) in its 56th and 57th meeting was considered by the ECC. It was observed that clear recommendations and re­quired analysis was not given by M/o NHSR&C, as such the summa­ry was not approved.

Lastly, a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) re­garding “Supply of Gas/RLNG to FATIMAFERT & AGRITECH to meet requirement of Urea” was consid­ered and discussed. The ECC di­rected to operate the 2 plants based on RLNG OGRA notified rate. The differential amount was allowed to be recovered through OGRA determined Revenue Re­quirements (RERR) for SNGPL.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed, Minister for Commerce, In­dustries, & Production Gohar Ijaz, Minister for Power & Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Minister for IT & Telecom Dr Umar Saif, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Waqar Masood, Chairman SECP, Chairman TCP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.