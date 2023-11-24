Electing Bilawal as PM, PPP goal, says Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that electing party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the general elections was the goal of the PPP. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said the PPP was optimistic to achieve its target. “We will engage with political parties to make Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the Prime Minister. The PPP has complete confidence in the Election Commission to hold fair elections,” he said.

He alleged that the Punjab government was giving protocol to the head of a political party. “The PPP has always confronted dictatorship. The slogan ‘respect the vote’ has vanished in Pakistan. Whenever rulers come to power in Punjab, they seek revenge,” he said. Kundi said during the PPP tenure there was no political vengeance. He said there was so far no plan to form alliance with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. “The focus is on youth in the country’s politics. Those comparing the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto should rethink,” he contended. He said other political parties are clueless and should accept the people’s decisions.