“Fall Out”: Salman Masood’s new book illuminates Pakistan’s political challenges

LAHORE - Salman Masood, Editor The Nation, has unveiled his latest book, “Fall Out,” a publication of Vanguard Books. The book dives deep into Pakistan’s political intricacies from 2014 to 2023, spotlighting Imran Khan’s rise from a resolute opposition leader to the nation’s Prime Minister, and his complex interplay with the military.

“Fall Out” meticulously narrates the fall of Nawaz Sharif amidst the Panama Papers scandal and examines the role of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former army chief, in the Hybrid Project/ Rule. These insights reveal significant shifts in Pakistan’s corridors of power during this era.

Renowned journalists and analysts highly regard Salman Masood’s work for its sharp critique of the unpredictability in Pakistan’s leadership, both military and civilian, which fosters an ongoing crisis. The book underlines an urgent need for institutional stability. Dexter Filkins, Pulitzer Prize recipient and “The Forever War” author, hails Salman Masood for his acute observational skills on South Asian politics. Compliments also come from Michael Jabri-Pickett of Qatar Foundation and Raza Rumi of Ithaca College, New York. They praise Salman Masood’s journalistic prowess and his ability to turn complex political narratives into engaging literature.

“Fall Out” is lauded as an essential read for understanding Pakistan’s political landscape, offering a unique perspective to scholars, students, and the general audience.