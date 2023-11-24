Foreign reserves reach $12.3 billion

KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached $12,302.3 million while the central bank held the reserves of $7,180 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $217 million to $7,180 million due to debt repayments during the week ending on November 17, 2023. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,122.3 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on November 10, 2023, were $ 12,535.5 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7,396.7m while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,138.8m.