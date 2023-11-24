Friday, November 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Foreign reserves reach $12.3 billion

Foreign reserves reach $12.3 billion
APP
November 24, 2023
Business

KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached $12,302.3 million while the central bank held the reserves of $7,180 million. The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $217 million to $7,180 million due to debt repayments during the week ending on November 17, 2023. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,122.3 million, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on November 10, 2023, were $ 12,535.5 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7,396.7m while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,138.8m.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1700718830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023