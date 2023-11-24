Friday, November 24, 2023
Former PPP Karachi MPA joins PML-N

Agencies
November 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Former provincial minister for transport and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Akhtar Jadoon on Thursday announced his decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
The PML-N delegation led by Sindh President Bashir Memon met with Akhtar Jadoon and welcomed him into the PML-N.
On Tuesday, former federal minister for privatisation and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan announced his decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Last week, former PTI lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly Karim Bux Gabol announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
Gabol unveiled his decision in a meeting with PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon. Karim Gabol was elected MPA from PS-100 in 2018 elections.

Agencies

