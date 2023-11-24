Future World School & College, Islamabad celebrated Iqbal’s Day

ISLAMABAD-Future World School & College H-11/4, Islamabad celebrated Iqbal Day as the students pay a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Poet of the East last day says a press release.

Students at the Future World School & College presented performances, speeches, and extracts of Dr. Allama Iqbal’s poetry in a praiseworthy manner. The performance included recitations of iconic poems such as “Shikwa,” “Jawabe Shikwa,” “Tariq ki Dua,” “Ishq or Maut,” “Mairaj-e-Mustafa,” and various other celebrated Persian works of the visionary poet. The students’ enthusiastic presentations depicted their deep appreciation for Allama Iqbal’s literary legacy, creating a memorable synergy between the past and the present.

Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s grandson Senator Walid Iqbal as a chief guest arrived at Future World School & College H-11/4, Islamabad on Iqbal Day celebrations to mesmerize the students with his awe-inspiring address. He enlightened the students by giving a brief overview of his grandfather’s life, and what his entire philosophical disposition revolved around. He focused much on Iqbal’s relationship with his teachers (Sir Thomas Arnold, and Maulana Mir Hassan) to build awareness of a healthy and respectful student-teacher relationship within modern educational institutions. Students thoroughly enjoyed Senator Walid Iqbal’s remark that “If Roots Millennium School had existed in his time, Allama Iqbal would surely have been enrolled there.” It was an overall innovative and thought provoking oration. The chief guest’s captivating speech encompassed many instances and references to Allama Iqbal’s personal life which are not well known to public, his philosophy of life, his adoration for ALLAH (SWT) and Prophet Muhammad (?), his call of awakening to the youth to be the change makers, invigorating passion and deference for the visionary poet and his astounding work. Senator Walid Iqbal also appreciated the work of Future World School & College Management & efforts of Urdu Department especially Ma’am Hijab Bano for preparing the students so well.

Present at the occasion, Director The Millennium Education Group Mrs. Sabina Zakir added, “We take pride in our students’ ability to embrace and showcase the rich cultural tapestry of our history. The performances resonated with the essence of Allama Iqbal’s message and left a lasting impact on everyone present.”

Future World School & College H-11/4, Islamabad remains committed to nurturing an environment that encourages both academic excellence and develops a deep appreciation for cultural and literary heritage.

The event culminated with the last message of Allama Iqbal, in Persian language.