Good governance in all depts, sectors govt’s priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR - A delegation headed by Aus­tralian High Commissioner for Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on the Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jus­tice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Thursday and dis­cussed with him matters of mu­tual interests.

The Australian High Commis­sioner congratulated Arshad Hussain Shah on assuming the responsibilities as Caretaker Chief Minister and expressed his best wishes for him. The Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt felicitations to the High Commissioner on brilliant win of Australian Cricket Team in ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.

Talking to the delegation members, the Chief Minister said that it was the top most pri­ority of his government to serve the people to the maximum and to promote good governance in all the departments and sectors of the province.

“Steps are being taken to im­prove public service delivery in the province whereas mon­itoring mechanism is also be­ing strengthened,” Arshad Hus­sain said adding that religious minorities are an integral part of our society; and the govern­ment is working for the wellbe­ing and protection of minorities living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Touching upon the repatri­ation of illegal immigrants to their homelands, the Chief Minister said that repatria­tion process was in progress in a smooth way adding that the provincial government was ex­tending all out support and fa­cilities to such foreigners vol­untarily returning to their homelands.

Arshad Hussain Shah said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment welcomed the cooper­ation of Australian government in different social sectors of the province and hoped that coop­eration between both the gov­ernments will continue in the future as well.

The Australian High Commis­sioner, while talking on the oc­casion, said that Australia and Pakistan have long-lasting and friendly relations adding that Australian government want­ed to see Pakistan as more sta­ble, developed and a prosperous country.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other relevant of­ficials were also present on the occasion.