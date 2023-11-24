Good governance in all depts, sectors govt’s priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR - A delegation headed by Australian High Commissioner for Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Thursday and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.
The Australian High Commissioner congratulated Arshad Hussain Shah on assuming the responsibilities as Caretaker Chief Minister and expressed his best wishes for him. The Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt felicitations to the High Commissioner on brilliant win of Australian Cricket Team in ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.
Talking to the delegation members, the Chief Minister said that it was the top most priority of his government to serve the people to the maximum and to promote good governance in all the departments and sectors of the province.
“Steps are being taken to improve public service delivery in the province whereas monitoring mechanism is also being strengthened,” Arshad Hussain said adding that religious minorities are an integral part of our society; and the government is working for the wellbeing and protection of minorities living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Touching upon the repatriation of illegal immigrants to their homelands, the Chief Minister said that repatriation process was in progress in a smooth way adding that the provincial government was extending all out support and facilities to such foreigners voluntarily returning to their homelands.
Arshad Hussain Shah said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government welcomed the cooperation of Australian government in different social sectors of the province and hoped that cooperation between both the governments will continue in the future as well.
The Australian High Commissioner, while talking on the occasion, said that Australia and Pakistan have long-lasting and friendly relations adding that Australian government wanted to see Pakistan as more stable, developed and a prosperous country.
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.