Govt moves to bring back Moonis through Interpol

LAHORE - The caretaker federal government has initiated a process to bring back PTI leader Moonis Elahi who has reportedly been living in Spain since December 2022 to avoid ‘political victimisation’ in the country.

According to federal government sources, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has approached the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice to detain the PTI leader in a money laundering case.

In September this year, a local court in Lahore had issued a bailable arrest warrant for Moois — a close aide of incarcerated PTI Chairman Imran Khan and son of party president Parvez Elahi — in a case relating to money laundering.

The special court had issued the arrest warrant over non-compliance with the court summons. The sources said all the details of all cases against Moonis have been shared with Interpol, which was provided to the FIA by the caretaker federal government.

The data shared with Interpol revealed that the PTI leader withdrew Rs480 million from his bank accounts and the said amount was used in money laundering.

The sources shared that Moonis’ properties and bank accounts have also been frozen.