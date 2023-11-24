Govt to provide maximum facilities to ECP for holding free, fair elections: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the caretaker government was committed to conducting free, fair and transparent elections and it would provide all possible facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting elections.

He said this during a meeting with the delegation of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), which was led by its President Dr. Raza Muhammad.

The current political and economic situation of the country, the elimination of fake news and disinformation, upcoming general elections, social media issues, and elections in other countries of South Asia were discussed in the meeting.

The delegation informed the Minister about the IPRI’s latest research on the political scenario of the country and appreciated the caretaker government’s commitment to conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

“Equal opportunities are being provided to all political parties, there will be no discrimination against anyone,” Murtaza Solangi said.

He said for the improvement of the political environment in the country, the development of consensus among all political parties was indispensable. The minister said the world was facing the problems of misinformation, disinformation and fake news, while the latter was the biggest challenge on social media.

All stakeholders would have to play their role in ending fake news, he maintained. The role of the media in the upcoming general elections was also discussed in the meeting.

Caretaker Information Minister said the media would be provided a conducive environment during the elections. Equal coverage was being given to all political parties on state media, he added.