ICRC, PRCS collaborate to help reconnect families

ISLAMABAD - The Inter­national Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with the Pa­kistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) facilitated families from across Pa­kistan to attend the International Families Conference from 22-23 No­vember.

The local conference hub at the PRCS national headquarters hosted 13 families with a relative separated or being sought as a result of inter­national migration, mainly towards Europe.

Organised by the ICRC Central Trac­ing Agency and National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world, the conference is a unique global forum that brings together families who have lost contact with their loved ones because of natural disasters, international migration, or other humanitarian emergencies.

This year, 44 conference hubs will be hosted by the Red Cross Red Cres­cent Movement around the globe, with 700 families from 44 contexts around the world expected to join.

In Pakistan, the ICRC and PRCS work closely with Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies throughout the world under the Restoring Family Links (RFL) programme to help peo­ple separated from their families.

Speaking to the families at the con­ference, Nicolas Lambert, head of the ICRC’s delegation in Pakistan, said, “I cannot imagine the magnitude of your grief.

This is a unique opportunity for the families not to feel alone in their struggle, but part of a global solidar­ity network where together they can be stronger.”

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman PRCS, said, “Families are often a main actor in the search, and they deserve to be supported and heard. Authorities, communities and society-at-large should acknowledge the families’ plight and support them by responding to their multifaceted needs.”